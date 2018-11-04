Menu
Central Queensland mine worker injured on site

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Nov 2018 11:40 AM | Updated: 1:51 PM
A MAN has leg and head injuries after an accident at a Central Queensland mine this morning.

Emergency services were called to Batchfire Callide Pty Ltd's Boundary Hill Mine near Biloela about 4.50am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police attended to assist with the landing of an emergency medical helicopter.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 59-year-old male with head and leg injuries was transported to the Biloela Hospital and then on to Rockhampton Hospital.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital as of 10.50am.

In January, Batchfire Callide Pty Ltd was been granted a mining lease for their Boundary Hill mine extending the life of the operation to 2043.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Dr Anthony Lynham said the lease provided job security for the current 450 employees at the Callide Mine Complex near Biloela, which includes the Boundary Hill mine, for another 25 years.

The lease will allow the Callide mine to continue to supply about 6.5 million tonnes of thermal coal each year for baseload power generation and alumina manufacturing.

Callide mine has been supplying thermal coal for the past 73 years and is a major employer in central Queensland.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners