24°
News

Census for livestock due in August

5th Jul 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
The agricultural industry of the North Coast region is worth protecting.
The agricultural industry of the North Coast region is worth protecting. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE value of Australian agricultural commodities is tipped to break another record this financial year. An essential part of maintaining strength in the agriculture sector is the continuation of market access and landholders across NSW play a very important role in this.

More than 25,000 land managers across the North Coast region who pay Local Land Services rates or have a Property Identification Code will soon receive their Annual Land and Stock Returns in a bid to build a statewide picture of agricultural use and livestock numbers.

These are among 150,000 annual returns across NSW that are due to be lodged by August 31 in a process that is essential for ensuring that domestic and export livestock markets remain open for NSW producers.

The returns are essentially a census for livestock on June 30 each year and include all stock six months of age or older, regardless of whether they belong to the landholder, are agisted or on the property for any other reason. Pigs of any age should be counted, as well as flocks of 100 or more poultry.

Kristy Bolton, Coordinator of Customer Service, said it was important to complete an Annual Land and Stock Return - even if land managers have no stock.

"If the Annual Land and Stock Return isn't lodged by August 31, an animal health rate and meat industry levy will automatically be applied to next year's rates notice," Ms Bolton said.

Jo McGoldrick, Manager Biosecurity and Emergency Services said, "Biosecurity is a shared responsibility which involves a range of approaches, including preventing pests, diseases and weeds entry into NSW; quickly finding, containing and eradicating any new entries and effectively minimising the impacts of those pests, diseases and weeds that cannot be eradicated."

Along with the stock identification and traceability systems Local Land Services manages, the information is invaluable in the event of an emergency disease outbreak, such as Hendra virus.

Effective animal biosecurity and welfare is insurance to maintain market access for livestock producers, now and in the future. 　

"NSW produce is free of many of the pests and diseases found in other parts of the world," Ms McGoldrick said.

"That is why Local Land Services works with land managers to monitor herds and share up-to-date advice and information to increase productivity.

"This information helps us go directly to the people whose land or stock may be affected in an emergency in our region."

Land managers can lodge their returns online at www.lls.nsw.gov.au.

For more information land managers should contact their nearest Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299 or visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  agriculture annual land and stock returns north coast stock

Water supply cut while council fixes broken main

Water supply cut while council fixes broken main

WATER supply may be cut to some Ballina streets as the council works to fix two breaks in the water main on Burnett Street.

Claims fraud brought trucking company to its knees

Flynn Transport prepares to go into liquidation.

Sixty five employees have lost their jobs

Future look of Northern Rivers caravan park

REVAMP: A snapshot of how Evans Head Silver Sands Caravan Park will look after the Plan of Management has been implemented.

The writing has been on the wall for some time

Missing Yamba man's body found

SES crews searched bushland in Yamba for a missing man, whose body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Body located on Tuesday afternoon

Local Partners

Cool owners to support awards

CASINO business APRACS has stepped up to become a platinum sponsor of the Richmond Valley Business and Industry Awards.

Our towns personified thanks to the census

PROFILED: Evans Head is a 51-year-old married female, according to the median results of the 2016 Census.

CENSUS results are out and they give a snapshot of Australia in 2016

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Pick of the Positions

Shop 3/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities ... Price Guide...

The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities to buy a single retail shop like this one are very rare. This retail space is front row...

Immaculately Presented and Move in Ready

7/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Located just outside the township of Byron Bay in a peaceful leafy area, this immaculately presented townhouse is a short walk to local schools, the famous...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $680,000 to...

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

"A cookie cutter development on an horrendous scale"

BATTLE LINES: In amongst locals opposed to the West Byron Development as proposed are Byron Shire Councillors Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndaiye and Jann Hackett.

Fate of Byron development now rests with the State

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.

Construction is set to begin next week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!