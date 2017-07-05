Census for livestock due in August

THE value of Australian agricultural commodities is tipped to break another record this financial year. An essential part of maintaining strength in the agriculture sector is the continuation of market access and landholders across NSW play a very important role in this.

More than 25,000 land managers across the North Coast region who pay Local Land Services rates or have a Property Identification Code will soon receive their Annual Land and Stock Returns in a bid to build a statewide picture of agricultural use and livestock numbers.

These are among 150,000 annual returns across NSW that are due to be lodged by August 31 in a process that is essential for ensuring that domestic and export livestock markets remain open for NSW producers.

The returns are essentially a census for livestock on June 30 each year and include all stock six months of age or older, regardless of whether they belong to the landholder, are agisted or on the property for any other reason. Pigs of any age should be counted, as well as flocks of 100 or more poultry.

Kristy Bolton, Coordinator of Customer Service, said it was important to complete an Annual Land and Stock Return - even if land managers have no stock.

"If the Annual Land and Stock Return isn't lodged by August 31, an animal health rate and meat industry levy will automatically be applied to next year's rates notice," Ms Bolton said.

Jo McGoldrick, Manager Biosecurity and Emergency Services said, "Biosecurity is a shared responsibility which involves a range of approaches, including preventing pests, diseases and weeds entry into NSW; quickly finding, containing and eradicating any new entries and effectively minimising the impacts of those pests, diseases and weeds that cannot be eradicated."

Along with the stock identification and traceability systems Local Land Services manages, the information is invaluable in the event of an emergency disease outbreak, such as Hendra virus.

Effective animal biosecurity and welfare is insurance to maintain market access for livestock producers, now and in the future.

"NSW produce is free of many of the pests and diseases found in other parts of the world," Ms McGoldrick said.

"That is why Local Land Services works with land managers to monitor herds and share up-to-date advice and information to increase productivity.

"This information helps us go directly to the people whose land or stock may be affected in an emergency in our region."

Land managers can lodge their returns online at www.lls.nsw.gov.au.

For more information land managers should contact their nearest Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299 or visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au.