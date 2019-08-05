Menu
Battle to save anti-totalitarian mural begins

by Anton Rose, Wentworth Courier
5th Aug 2019 2:14 PM

A SECOND Change.org petition urging Waverley Council to keep the 'not welcome to Bondi' mural up has emerged, as the debate intensifies ahead of a council meeting where the artwork is likely to be discussed tomorrow night.

In total, more than 1400 people have signed the petition arguing to keep Archibald-nominated artist Luke Cornish's mural up, double the amount of people who last week signed one demanding it be scrubbed from the Bondi Beach sea wall.

"It might be uncomfortable viewing for some, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't exist," Andrew Worssam's petition reads.

 

A second petition aiming to keep the new Bondi Beach mural up. Picture: Supplied
A second petition aiming to keep the new Bondi Beach mural up. Picture: Supplied

"Art isn't supposed to be hidden from sight if you don't agree with it - that's something totalitarian regimes do."

The move comes as former Waverley independent councillor Miriam Guttman-Jones plans to stage a rally against the mural outside council chambers before a strategic planning committee meeting tomorrow night.

At the same meeting, Liberal councillor Leon Goltsman will move an urgency motion that requests the mural be painted over "with something more appropriate" and investigates new methods for approving murals on the sea wall.

 

The mural has sparked a huge debate over freedom of expression.
The mural has sparked a huge debate over freedom of expression. John Appleyard

Mr Cornish's art has sparked a widespread debate since it appeared on one of Sydney's most recognisable beaches last week, with the artist himself stating it was a protest against Australia's asylum seeker policy.

The 24 Border Force officers represent the same amount of lives lost in offshore detention centres, the artist said.

Waverley mayor John Wakefield last week defended Mr Cornish's right to freedom of expression, telling the Wentworth Courier: "good art is supposed to solicit a reaction".

This story was originally published as Former councillor plans rally outside chambers over Bondi Beach mural on the Wentworth Courier

asylum seekers bondi border force censorship editors picks mural totalitarianism
