Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Suzanne Tigell and her family would like to see more maintenance on Nambour Garden Cemetery.
Suzanne Tigell and her family would like to see more maintenance on Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam
News

Cemetery 'disgrace' leaves mourners disgusted

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ONCE "beautiful" place to mourn lost loved ones was now a "disgrace" for some Yandina residents outraged with the state of their cemetery.

Long-term resident Suzanne Tigell has been visiting the Nambour Garden Cemetery for the last 36 years and said it was incomparable to its former, manicured grounds.

When visiting her late-father on Christmas Day, Ms Tigell was "absolutely disgusted" with the condition. She said graves were sunken, weeds were overgrown and gardens were rouge.

"(The sunken graves) could have caused serious injury to the unwary," she said.

 

A sunker grave at the Nambour Garden Cemetery.
A sunker grave at the Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam

"Many people visit their sadly missed loved ones during this period.

"How disrespectful to our dearly departed loved ones?"

 

The grounds of the Nambour Garden Cemetery.
The grounds of the Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam

Ms Tigell said trees were felled on the entrance way, the welcome sign and tribute fountain were not working and it seemed as though the grounds hadn't been touched in months.

Sunshine Coast Council said the $38,000 upkeep of lawns and weeding of the cemetery was important and more works were due for March to improve the site.

Work reportedly started late last year to return a dilapidated road to lawn, with the inclusion of two seating areas for cemetery patrons.

 

Suzanne Tigell and her family would like to see more maintenance on Nambour Garden Cemetery.
Suzanne Tigell and her family would like to see more maintenance on Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam

"The seats are anticipated to be installed by February and further work to remediate and repair existing roads and other items within the site is being planned for this year," a spokesman said.

"Council undertakes maintenance on 'sunken' graves following heavy rain, when officers attend cemeteries for other interments or in response to customers informing council of these concerns."

Sunshine Coast Council were not responsible for the upkeep of plaques and memorials laid on the sites, but said action would be taken if these were unsafe.

cemetery nambour sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM
    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    News Authorities are urging swimmers to be "shark smart"

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Illegal dumping could see Reverse Vending Machine axed

    premium_icon Illegal dumping could see Reverse Vending Machine axed

    Environment Items dumped within the rubbish last week included a used syringe

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:54 PM

    Local Partners