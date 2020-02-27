Menu
A battle for possession in the FNC men's premier division soccer grand final between Byron Bay and South Lismore. Both teams have Anzac Cup games this week. Photo: UrsulaBentley @CapturedAus
Sport

Celtics are back for Anzac Cup clash

Mitchell Craig
27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
DEFENDING premiers South Lismore returns to the field this week for the first round of the Football Far North Coast Anzac Cup competition.

The Celtics will compete against new additions the Maclean Bobcats at home on Sunday.

The Bobcats have rejoined the FNC competition after playing in the North Coast Football competition since 2008.

South Lismore broke a 26-year premiership drought with a 2-1 win over Byron Bay in the FNC premier league grand final last year.

Coach Cameron Hyde is back again and has trialled the likes of Will Miller, Brock Smith, Ethan Weissel, Struan Souter, Josh Weir and Brenan Rumble in the pre-season.

Meanwhile, Byron Bay will play its first game under new coach Belinda Wilson when the team hosts Alstonville at the Byron Recreation Ground on Friday at 8pm.

Wilson is the first female to coach a men’s premier league team on the FNC.

She has coached a premiership-winning Brisbane Roar W-League side and an Australian junior national team.

Byron Bay made the final of the Anzac Cup last year but were beaten 2-1 by Bangalow.

Goonellabah host Bangalow at Weston Park on Sunday at 4.30pm.

Elsewhere, Richmond Rovers will play their second round FFA Cup clash with an away game against Sawtell on Saturday.

The Rovers had a massive 9-0 win over Grafton United in the first round.

Meanwhile, the women’s Callan McMillan Shield also starts this week.

Byron Bay hosts Alstonville on Friday night while last year’s winners, Lismore Thistles, have a bye.

Lismore Northern Star

