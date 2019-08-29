Celtic pride for Lismore soccer team

UNSUNG HERO: Trevor Vail on the run for South Lismore in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

A TEAM of journeymen and teenagers have helped build South Lismore into a premiership threat after just two seasons back in Far North Coast men's premier division soccer.

The Celtics finished the competition rounds second and will host Richmond Rovers in the qualifying final at Nesbitt Park, South Lismore, tomorrow night.

South Lismore had a 15-year absence from the top tier and fell just one game short of the grand final last season.

They are in a similar position this season and a win here would put them into the major semi-final against Byron Bay.

It has been a big turnaround for the club with coach Cameron Hyde eager to play a final in front of a home crowd.

"It really is a big moment for us; in 2016 we only had 25 senior men registered and the club was very close to closing its doors,” Hyde said.

"We now have 200 players and it has been an enormous effort to be competitive in our first two seasons back in prem-ier division.

"I don't want to say we got the rejects from other clubs but we gave a lot of guys a chance who weren't getting an opportunity elsewhere.

"They've repaid the faith and the South Lismore community has really rallied behind us.”

One of those players is Trevor Vail who grew up playing at Kyogle and had stints with Lismore Thistles and Italo Stars.

They also picked up some promising youngsters including Bodhi Estreich, Noah Coleman and Connor Whitehall.

"Trevor has been a real unsung hero for us and he's probably one of the best defenders in the competition,” Hyde said.

"He couldn't break into Thistles' squad of 27 a few years ago so he went to Italo Stars. When they were relegated he was searching for a new club again.

"He was too good a player for lower divisions at Kyogle so he ended up with our first division team in 2017 and came through last year with those guys.”

Rovers will be a tough test - the teams have drawn twice this season with South Lismore winning the other game 3-1.

Hyde still rates them one of the best teams in the comp.

"They have plenty of experience and most of the guys have played premier league together for 10 years now,” he said.

"We're thrilled to be at this point and it's good for soccer in Lismore to have three teams playing finals.”

Kick-off is 7pm.

In the other game, Bangalow will host Thistles in the elimination final at Jeff Schneider Field, Saturday from 2.30pm.