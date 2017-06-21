21°
Celebrity recipes help bring flavour and joy

21st Jun 2017
CHEF TO THE STARS: Chef Kate McAloon, Ray Karam of Nourish in Ballina, Greg Youngberry and Jonathan Ilao of Inglewood Farms.
CHEF TO THE STARS: Chef Kate McAloon, Ray Karam of Nourish in Ballina, Greg Youngberry and Jonathan Ilao of Inglewood Farms.

COOKING for celebrities is no easy feat but Chef Kate McAloon has served up her dishes to some of Hollywood's best known.

As listed in her new book 'The Flavour of Joy' Chef Kate has cooked for the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, Sheryl Crow and even Aussie stars such as Miranda Kerr, David Campbell and Sonia Kruger.

Last week Chef Kate was in Ballina outside Nourish in the Wigmore Arcade, cooking up some of the treats from the book, promoting her white meat of choice, Inglewood Farm chicken.

"Inglewood Farm chickens are certified organic as we use no antibiotics, bleaching, chlorine or hormones,” National Sales Manager, Greg Youngberry said.

On their 'Return to good' road trip Inglewood Farm and Chef Kate have covered the Northern Rivers and currently moved down to Sydney to promote good eating.

"Flavour is my specialty,” Chef Kate said. "I love curries, fresh herbs, seeds and when there isn't an allergy, nuts too.”

Her book contains many of the recipes her celebrity clientele have enjoyed from Chef Kate's kitchen, including the chicken spread on cucumber and the chicken curry and rice she served up to Ballina shoppers.

"(The chicken and fresh herb spread) is an all time client favourite of Miranda Kerr, Courteney Cox and Orlando Bloom,” Chef Kate wrote in her book. "I also made it often for the Spielberg family.”

The book has been a labour of love for Chef Kate and is more than just recipes.

"I've put in personal photos and my thoughts and experiences just to personalise it a bit,” she said.

For more on Chef Kate's cooking experiences, go to www.theflavourofjoy.com. Inglewood Chicken is also available at Nourish Bulk Health Organic.

Topics:  chef kate inglewood farm chickens kate mcaloon nourish the flavour of joy

