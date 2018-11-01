Celebrity trainer found dead at home
CELEBRITY fitness trainer Amanda "Mandy" Blank has been found dead in the bathtub of her Los Angeles home.
She was 42.
Blank was discovered on Monday by a housekeeper and was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived, TMZ reported.
No drugs or alcohol were found at the scene, the report said, citing sources.
An autopsy and toxicology test will determine the exact cause of death.
A source told the New York Daily News that there was no foul play suspected "at this time."
No other details were immediately available.
View this post on Instagram
You gotta stand a little closer to the fire Give a little more if you wanna get higher Fly just like an arrow Don't you ever lose sight You gotta walk the straight and narrow Every day and every night B. L. A. N. K. S. T. A. ⚡️W. A. R. R. I. O. R. 💦💦💦 Mentality 💦💦💦 ————————⚡️———————- THE GENIUS BOUND @ohrangutang @abronztail @cristinapilo ♥️🖤
"I'm absolutely shocked, for sure," fellow fitness personality Annette Milbers told the Daily News. "We messaged last week. She always made other people feel great, and she had reached out to me because I competed. She said how proud she was."
Blank was also a bodybuilder, becoming the youngest competitor to win the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness World Championships in 1999.
View this post on Instagram
⚡️THE BLANK BODY PROGRAM! ⚡️ You ever wanted something so bad!?! When we have the body, our mind is clear, confident and sexy! Vise Versa, when our minds are ready to delve into the deepest layer of transformation, our body follows along with the process. Self-Discipline is the 1ST STEP! To receiving your greatest self! Email me about ME; Blankbody2019@gmail.com 📩 Tomorrow’s line up!!!!!!!!!!!! SEXY WOMAN ALERT♥️🖤 @mandyblankfitness ———————-⚡️——————————-#BLANKSTAWARRIOR #BELIEVE #mandyblank #mandyblankfitness #woman #leader #warrior #goddess #beautiful #love #latrainer #goddesses #ootd #art #artist #Blanksta #theartistway #fitnessgoddess #bornthisway #fitnessmodel #manifest #godisawoman #dreamscometrue4thosewhobelieve 🥛
When she was just 18 she placed 5th in World Fitness Olympia and soon after began making appearances in women's fitness and bodybuilding magazines.
She has worked with celebrities including Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Rourke and Jordana Brewster, according to her website.
View this post on Instagram
My favorite part. ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ ⚡️BLANK BOOTY! ⚡️Electric BOOTY! It’s tomorrow, ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ MY CHAMBER! ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️;) The party begins with a lot of woman gracing my studio! Congratulations to all the beautiful sexy elegant woman who made it to my roster this season. It’s my pleasure to give you a BLANK BEATING! ;) Tomorrow is “ She’s Crafty Day “ Gonna light it up with some crazy MANDY MOVES! Stay tuned to my channel 💋 ———————-⚡️—————————- #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️#detox #detoxify #detoxprogram #pinupgirl #waistline #bootybootybooty #BelieveInTheART #2019
Blank had one acting credit to her name as a "Female Body Builder" on Spin City in 2001, in a scene opposite Charlie Sheen.
She also appeared on the covers of Oxygen and MuscleMag and had her own online fitness program called the Body Blank Program.
Since her death was announced tributes have flowed on her social media pages.
Her 87.5k followers on Instagram are shocked by her death.
View this post on Instagram
As A WOMAN, “I want to look good naked. And that goes for the rest of my existence” ——————————————————— ⚡️THE CREATION OF BLANK BODY!⚡️ The Blank Body Programs CLICK IN MY BIO TO SIGN UP!! ———————⚡️——————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #detoxprogram #pinupgirl #waistline #workout #workoutroutine #workoutprograms #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
"So sad, she was not only gorgeous but also inspiring. I'm still in shock," wrote one fan on her last Instagram post.
"RIP Mandy! We all loved your spirit and energy," wrote another.
- With Fox News