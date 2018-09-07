Celebrity chef cook off at Curryfest

IF YOU'RE a fan of reality cooking shows Masterchef and My Kitchen Rules, prepare to be star-struck at this year's Curryfest.

Not one, not two, not even three - but four contestants from both My Kitchen Rules and Masterchef are headed for Woolgoolga for the biggest culinary festival of the year.

Valerie and Courtney Ferdinands. Contributed

MKR stars Valerie and Courtney Ferdinands are the mother-daughter duo that warmed the hearts of the country with their sweet family recipes and of course, knock-out dishes that never compromised on flavour.

Fans of the 2017 Masterchef series will remember Rahula 'Ray' Silva, the underdog.

He is taking a break from location scouting for his new restaurant to attend Curryfest.

To top off a stellar line-up, the much-loved and honourary Woolgoolga local Nidhi Mahajan will return for her third year at the event.

. Matthew Deans

"It's says a lot about Curryfest we have so many celebrity cooks eager to come and share their knowledge," event manager Carl Mower said.

"It's not only an excellent opportunity for Coffs Coast locals to meet them and learn some their skills; it's great promotion for the region on a wider scale."

The four contestants will be found in the Cooking Zone during Curryfest on September 29.

For full programs and more information visit curryfest.com.au