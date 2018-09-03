Neighbours star accused of punching actress

THE latest season of Celebrity Big Brother in the UK has been thrown into chaos over a punching controversy.

Former Emmerdale actor Roxanne Pallett broke down in tears as she claimed to fellow housemates that Neighbours star Ryan Thomas had punched her in the kitchen last Thursday.

"It wasn't play fighting," Pallett told another housemate. "He punched me repeatedly in the ribs … I was in so much pain all night. It was intentional to hurt … He did it with his fist and it was so sore and so aggressive."

Footage of the incident shows Thomas playfully punching in Pallett's direction with her saying: "Ouch, woman beater, that bloody hurt."

"Did it? Sorry," Thomas responds.

Pallett complained to producers about the incident and demanded that Thomas be removed from the house. Big Brother gave him a formal warning but didn't make him leave the show.

When Thomas was told about Pallett's accusations against him in the diary room, he was visibly shocked and upset.

"If I have offended anyone or have done something wrong, I am so sorry," he said through tears. "I didn't have any idea but I'm goinna try and make this a happy household now.

"I've done nothing, I don't understand how she can do this. I don't understand it."

Roxanne crying in the diary room. Picture: Channel 5

Footage of the punching incident outraged viewers when it aired in the UK with the majority accusing Pallett of lying about what happened.

Viewers are now demanding that Big Brother show the remaining housemates the footage of the incident so they can see what really happened.

The "punching" incident took place on Thursday and on Saturday morning (UK time) Pallett quit the reality show and left the Big Brother house.

A representative for the actress told The Sun in a statement: "Roxanne decided to leave the CBB house late last night after deliberating for two days with some sensitive issues she felt strongly about.

"She has now been reunited with her fiance and family and thanks everyone for their support during her time in the show."

After she walked, Thomas told Big Brother the whole saga had taken quite a toll on him.

"She nearly ruined me, if I'm honest," she said.

Pallett will sit down for a series of interviews this week to talk about the drama in an attempt to repair her damaged reputation.

To make matters worse, 21 of her former Emmerdale co-stars have tweeted negative things about her since the Celebrity Big Brother drama erupted.

Actor Kelvin Fletcher tweeted, "She is evil," and Sammy Winward said: "I hate to say I am not surprised at all."

"It's worrying that someone is allowed to say that about someone and they're taking it seriously," Emmerdale star Charley Webb tweeted. "We've just watched it and nothing happened. Outrageous. #BB."

Another of Pallett's former co-stars, Adele Silva, tweeted: "Sometimes it takes a long, long time to wait for karma or to see what someone's really capable of - unfortunately good people get caught up in it."

Pallett has deleted her social media accounts since quitting Big Brother and Thomas is now one of the favourites to win the show.