Celebs take to Instagram for Christmas

It’s a Will Smith Christmas! The Smith Family celebrated in true “elf” style. Picture: Instagram

Celebrity life is no longer a private affair thanks to Instagram, with many celebrities proudly posting their choices of fashion, food, vacations, and even romance news on the visual platform.

So it's little wonder that stars are sharing their own personal holiday traditions when it comes to Christmas.

We visited the Instagram accounts of some of our favourites to see how they decorated, dressed, and entertained at Christmas.

From Mariah Carey to Hillary Clinton - here are some of our favourite stars embracing the festive season with joy.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer Mariah Carey has become synonymous withy Christmas due to her hit song, and she posted that she, too, was "waiting patiently" for Christmas Day.

Former "Scary Spice" Mel B looked very cuddly and approachable as she spent Christmas Eve lounging on the couch in red tartan PJs and literally laying low. Her right arm showed that she's still very much recovering from her recent fall down a flight of stairs.

Our very own Kylie Minogue posted a pic of herself with Paul Solomons, creative director of British GQ, and fans seem delighted that the princess of pop has finally found true love with a very tall and very cute "elf".

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn was nowhere to be seen these holidays - either due to his hectic filming schedule or her crazy touring schedule. But Tay-Tay posted a homey pic of her cuddled up to her cat instead.

For many celebs, Christmas is a family affair, and no one did it better than Will Smith's family who went over the top Christmas crazy with elf attire - and even the kids joined in.

Naomi Watts posted a mysterious meme suggesting that this time of year might be just a little overwhelming for those with family and posted a portrait of herself and her brother wearing matching Game Of Throne jumpers.

Nicole Kidman's posted a portrait of marital bliss with her husband Keith Urban, their kids nowhere to be seen.

Reese Witherspoon's family looked picture perfect in a posed family portrait that suggest that the Big Little Lies star and producer has it all.

And when it comes to having it all and bragging about it, nobody does it better than Kylie Jenner with her ginormous gold Christmas tree.

Hilariously, X Files actress Gillian Anderson confessed that she seemed to have killed her Christmas tree before the big day, posting a pic of the poor withered thing. Perhaps she forgot that live Christmas trees need regular water.

Hillary Clinton offered a family flashback to happy times, posting an image of her with Bill and Chelsea.

Celebrity chef and professional hothead Gordon Ramsay posted a picture of family harmony including his wife and kids.

And celebrity chef Jamie Oliver showed off his baking skills with his Yule Log cake.

But it was a healthy California-style Christmas for Aquaman star Amber Heard, who checked off her list of groceries including almond milk and gluten-free cookies.

Hugh Jackman sent out a personal video with a much-needed positive message for 2019. "Life is what you choose to make it", said The Greatest Showman star.