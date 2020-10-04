Menu
The maypole at Mandala, Australia's first same-sex commune. David Johnstone Collection, courtesy of Australian Lesbian and Gay Archive.
News

Celebrating the rich history of the LGBTI community

Jessica Lamb
4th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW digital exhibition explores the rich tapestry of Tweed's LGBTQIA+ history from the early 1900s to the present.

Tweed Regional Museum is launching its first digital exhibition and collections project, Small Town Queer.

The project coincides with October as LGBTI History month and includes research into the area's history, the museum's first podcast series, a story map, and an interactive portal for community contributions.

The museum has collaborated with LGBTQIA+ community members to collect, share and preserve the histories of Tweed's many and varied voices.

The project features stories from local authors, sporting stars, 78ers (a group of activists who marched in the original Sydney Mardi Gras in 1978), performers, and activists.

The website features a 'Your Story' portal - an interactive and inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community to tell their own stories about living in a small town.

Residents can upload their own story, lived experience, views and life events so that future generations have a greater understanding of LGBTQIA+ history in the Tweed.

This may also include the stories of partners, family members and friends of LGBTQIA+ people who are also invited to contribute.

Museum director Judy Kean said the exhibition continues the museum's ongoing work toward ensuring collections and programs represent all those people who call the Tweed home.

"It acknowledges those community members whose experiences and many contributions have been largely missing from public history, and it shares stories of diversity within the queer community," Ms Kean said.

For more information on the exhibition, visit https://museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au/small-town-queer or contact the Museum on email trm@tweed.nsw.gov.au or by calling 02 6670 2493.

