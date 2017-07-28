Celebrating the best of the best

A DREAM to pursue a career in science was a step closer for a kid from Kyogle thanks to the support of a local university.

Daniel Williams was awarded the inaugural Quota International of Alstonville and Wollongbar Club Scholarship for his study in a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Information Technology, at Southern Cross University.

Mr Williams said it was a huge honour to have been bestowed the scholarships.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the donors because it means a lot to receive funding from someone who thinks that I deserve it,” he said.

"For them to say that I am worth payment is a really big thing and I would like to thank them very much for it.”

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker, said Mr Williams was one of many to receive an award at the ceremony yesterday with about 45 scholarships presented in Lismore of the total 150 scholarships on offer.

"This is a culmination of years of work for every student and this is a celebration of the best of the best in the region,” Prof Shoemaker said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, said he was excited to participate in the presentations.

"It's such a highlight to be here not only to hand out the mayor scholarships but to watch local high school students coming forward,” Cr Smith said.

He said it was great to watch young people "taking pride where they live, staying being educated and learning about their careers”.