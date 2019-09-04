Celebrating fifty years of keeping Byron's wheels turning

ANNIVERSARY: Jason Keevers, Darren Jarman and Warren 'Simmo' Simmons out on the driveway at Simmos Servo in Byron Bay.

ANNIVERSARY: Jason Keevers, Darren Jarman and Warren 'Simmo' Simmons out on the driveway at Simmos Servo in Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

ONE of Byron Bay's landmark businesses, Simmos Garage, celebrated their 50th anniversary last weekend.

Owners Denise and Warren 'Simmo' Simmons laid on fuel give-aways for 50 lucky customers along with free coffees and treats for the kids as a way of saying thanks.

Warren donned his original Golden Fleece shirt and manager Darren Jarman dusted off his old Ampol shirt especially for the occasion.

Over the years the Garage sold Golden Fleece, Caltex, Ampol and finally Caltex fuel but one thing hasn't changed- driveway service.

Simmo himself takes pride in his servo being one of the few that still deliver good old driveway service, a rarity in the age of self serve.

"Yep we are still a 'service' station and we like it that way- its the best way to keep in contact with your customers,” Warren said.

HISTORY: The original Simmos Garage building photographed some time in the 1970's Contributed

Denise said it has been an amazing 50 years full of great memories.

"We just wanted to say thanks to loyal customers, some who are third generation patrons, who have supported our business over the years- especially those who stuck by after the "big boys” came to town,” she said.

"Thanks also to everyone who have supported the local NRMA Office for the past 44 years which has meant the office can be retained in here in the Bay.

"To Wayne, Noel and Nigel who share over 90 years of NRMA Insurance experience we just want to say we are privileged that you have all stayed with us.

"Over the years many Byron locals held jobs as driveway attendants or lived in the flat above the garage at some stage of their life.

"There is quite a few who completed Automotive Apprenticeships with Simmos including Jason Keevers who still works at the servo.”

For the past five decades Simmos Garage has stood on the corner opposite Byron Police Station and Warren has seen a lot of things come and go.

"Its all tourism now but it used to be agriculture, it used to be industry like Norco, the sand works, rthe the fishing co-op,” he said.

"Back then everyone had a job and I don't think the dole officer had any customers at all- there was no dole.

Simmos has expanded and these days, aside from the service station in town there is a large mechanical and panel beating workshops and a fleet of tow trucks and NRMA service vans run by Warren's sons Andrew and Grant out at Byron Arts and Industry Estate.

"I am back here where I started from with the service station, NRMA office and a small workshop,” he said.

"I still love coming to work each day and catching up with people I have known a long time and meeting new people.”