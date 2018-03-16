Celebrating differences with love and rugby

CLUB COMPASSION: Marist Brothers Ruby League Club celebrate and support their extended community family by recognising 2018 World Down Syndrome Day as an opportunity to demystify this genetic condition. Player Campbell Harvey, 15, holds his four-month-old brother Ethan next to Riley Thornton, 12, who each have the condition. L-R Junior players Tyrah Harvey-Hampton, Jaydee Schaefer, Braeden Williams, Gabe Forzan, Brock Carter, Jack Thornton and coach John Love, encourage all clubs to be more inclusive with players and supporters.

CLUB COMPASSION: Marist Brothers Ruby League Club celebrate and support their extended community family by recognising 2018 World Down Syndrome Day as an opportunity to demystify this genetic condition. Player Campbell Harvey, 15, holds his four-month-old brother Ethan next to Riley Thornton, 12, who each have the condition. L-R Junior players Tyrah Harvey-Hampton, Jaydee Schaefer, Braeden Williams, Gabe Forzan, Brock Carter, Jack Thornton and coach John Love, encourage all clubs to be more inclusive with players and supporters. Alison Paterson

"CELEBRATE the differences in our club and community.”

This is the message from the players, coaches, trainers, committee members and supporters of the Marist Brothers Rugby League Club, who want to draw the region's attention to World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

Junior club secretary Vicki Thornton knows the stigma which can dog those with the extra chromosome, as her son Riley, 12, has Down syndrome.

She said people with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes in their cells instead of 46, with an extra chromosome 21.

Club compassion:

Ms Thornton said the club's kindness has been amazing from the very beginning.

"We wouldn't have survived the last twelve years without community support,” she said.

"And the crucial friendships we had.”

According to Ms Thornton, now there's no holding Riley back.

"Riley is well-known and loved at the club for his sunny personality and he is an enthusiastic supporter at all the games, she said.

"He's like the unofficial referee here”.

But Ms Thornton said many people don't understand or might be frightened of those who appear a bit different.

So when the club's physiotherapist Gemma Harvey's son Ethan was born four months ago with Down syndrome, the two women decided it was time they busted a few myths about the condition.

Ms Harvey's connection with club goes back decades, as her father Richard was the club doctor for many years until he retired.

She said they want the community to be like their club, which sees the person not the syndrome.

"We want to promote awareness and inclusiveness about Down syndrome,” Ms Harvey said.

"We want to promote awareness and encourage people to include those with conditions such as Down syndrome in sporting clubs.”

Watching Riley chat with the junior players, coaches and supporters, there's no doubt he's charging through life or that when is old enough to chase a ball, Ethan will too.

Which is as it should be.

More information at www.downsyndrome.org.au/