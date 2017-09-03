Celebrating 50 years of calling races

For 50 years Bob Lane has called the greyhound races on the Northern Rivers.

BOB Lane will celebrate 50 years of race-calling on the Northern Rivers on September 8.

The 72-year-old, who lives on a six ha property midway between Casino and Kyogle, started his racecalling career at Casino greyhound meetings in September 1967.

It was a Saturday night and he had never been to a greyhound race meeting before.

Regular caller John Keep had moved to Brisbane.

Lane has had an almost unbroken run of 50 years behind the binoculars ever since.

"Almost unbroken" because in 2010 Lane spent six months in hospital when a routine gall stone problem became near fatal.

On September 8, racecallers Ken Cherry, John Brasch, Mark Arandale and Rod Fuller will head to Casino to help Bob celebrate those 50 years when the club will stage the Westlawn Finance Bob Lane 50 Years of Race Calling series final.

Lane worked for Westlawn Finance for more than a decade.

He is quick to downplay the half century racecalling. "A lot of other blokes do it in other jobs," he said.

These days he calls only two race meetings at Casino and an occasional non-TAB horse meeting at Tabulam.

"If they are stuck I'll go over to Grafton occasionally and help out," he says.

Fifty years is a long time to meet and greet and make lifelong friends.

"Over those years I have met a lot of great people and I continue to meet lots of new friends," he said. "Unfortunately, racecallers don't get a great chance to mingle on race days, but I still like to get around the track and say hello."

That initial stint calling greyhounds at Casino soon mushroomed to Lismore, Ballina, Murwillumbah and Tabulam mixing greyhounds and horses with ease.

He spent a couple of decades on the Casino Club committee and had a hand in the breeding of legend Cairns greyhound Station Master.

Born and bred in Casino he worked in the railway for 15 years then for his brother-in-law Dennis Rowse in a joinery for 14 years.

He went into insurance establishing his own business. Westlawn Finance bought him out but Lane, who spent 11 years working for that company as a broker, retired after he took ill in 2010.

"I've been going to the races since I was a kid," he said.

Lane is the first to admit racing and racetracks are cluttered with larrikins.

"Overall, the people you meet in racing are pretty good," he said. "You hear lots of stories but believe only half of any of it."

His daughter Wendy lives in Casino and his son Ian and his family in Victoria just outside Ballarat. "I like to head down there to see them as much as I can," he said.

He has seen some wonderful greyhounds race in that half century and always comes back to Pretty Short and Silent Ring as two of the best. "But of course greats are great in their own era," he said. "Times change and today's dogs are faster than those of yesteryear."

And no one would be a better judge of that than Bob Lane.