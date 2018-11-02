Celebrating 10 years with a new brew

Stone & Wood has released a new beer, SWX, to celebrate 10 years of beers.

WHO wouldn't like a new beer released in their honour to celebrate a birthday?

Well that's exactly what Stone & Wood have done.

Stone & Wood has brewed something special to mark '10 Years of Beers' - SWX, a decadent 10% imperial stout, which was aged for 10 months in fortified wine barrels.

Stone & Wood say the beer is hand packed in 750ml bottles, SWX pours jet black with a chocolate head and features incredible depth of malt flavours and aromas of espresso, cocoa and dark fruits.

The time in barrel has enhanced the smooth, rich flavours and oak aroma while providing hints of cherries and chocolate.

This stout is descibed as "assertive and refined with a warming palate that is full-bodied but balanced by a firm bitterness. A spectacularly big, complex and delightful brew that celebrates our journey so far and the adventures yet to come".

The brew will be available in bottleshops and on tap from next week.

Also, 200 limited SWX packs will be available from our online store from 2 November 2 for $59.