Celebrated artist to create new work

FIRST: Thomas ES Kelly will develop a new work at Norpa as part of the theatre company's Indigenous Makers Studio initiative. Kate Holmes

CELEBRATED artist, choreographer and Karul Projects' artistic director Thomas E.S. Kelly has been granted a residency at Norpa as part of the the theatre company's Indigenous Makers Studio initiative.

Mr Kelly, who is a Bundjalung-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man will research and develop his first full length solo work during a three week residency this month at Norpa.

The project, currently under the working title YARN is a collection of Aboriginal stories to be shared through a physical and theatrical performance.

The new solo work, choreographed and performed Mr Kelly, will use his ever evolving and exciting movement vocabulary fused with stories of humour, happiness, triumph, tragedy and creation.

"Aboriginal culture is an oral culture. Our stories were not written down but were documented through the passing down of our stories verbally,” Mr Kelly said.

"As the world moves forward we risk losing these stories, these histories, especially with our knowledge keepers getting older.”

Mr Kelly said in developing this work, "I will be connecting with community members of specifically Bundjalung-Yugambeh to learn more stories about the animals, plants and country”.

"Through this process we will also identify which stories are allowed to be told in a public setting,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly graduated in 2012 from Naisda Dance College and has since worked with Vicki Van Hout, Shaun Parker and Company, Branch Nebula, ERTH, Chunky Move, Dancenorth, The Farm, Tasdance, Outer Urban Projects and Urban Theatre Projects.

His Green Room-winning work [MIS]CONCEIVE was presented at Norpa in 2018.

Mr Kelly is the 2018 Dreaming award recipient and a 2019 American-Australian Association alumni, and in 2017 he created Karul Projects, an indigenous led theatre company, which is now based in South East Queensland.

"I have been fortunate to spend some time at Norpa over the past few years and the opportunity of growing a relationship with Norpa and the Indigenous Makers Studio was a key element in my decision to relocate north after 11 years in Sydney,” Mr Kelly said.

"I love the vibe of Norpa and the safety the organisation has in regards to cultural knowledge and protocol.

"As this will be my first full length solo work, I believe Norpa is the best place for me to explore what this means for my practice.”

Norpa's Indigenous Makers Studio supports emerging and mid-career Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island artists originating from or based in NSW to deepen their performing arts practice, hone their professional skills and develop ideas for new works.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with leading Indigenous performing arts education centres Naisda and ACPA, and made possible by a grant from Creative Koori, the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Development program.