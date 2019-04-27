Celebrate youth culture and art at Crankfest

EPIC: Picturesque sand sculptures by Sandology are just one of the awesome things to see and do at Youth culture festival, Crankfest which kicks off today at Evans Head at 8am.

THE TENTH Crankfest Youth Festival will turn the banks of the Evans Head river into a colourful explosion of art and culture.

The annual festival is the region's largest celebration of culture and art and is a youth driven collaboration between the Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre, young people across the region, volunteers, and various youth focused organisations in Health, Education and Community Services throughout the Far North Coast.

Two live music stages will showcase the region's best bands, singers, songwriters and dancers. There will also be performance art, exhibitions, surf competition, skate jam, kids activities and workshops all for free or gold coin donation.

Event organiser Sarah Kearny from the Mid-Richmond neighbourhood Centre said preparations were on track for the event.

"Everything is running smoothly and everyone involved is very excited,” Ms Kearny said.

"We have ten different local acts on the bill, and the main act is Ballina local Jed Lachlan.

"It's a free community event but there is something there for all ages.

Kicking things off is the surf competition followed by sand sculptures on the beach by Sandology. Throughout the day there will be a skate competition and creative workshops such as tie dye and make your own dream catcher workshops and a performance by the Speggeti Circus.

There will be a variety of food and market stalls to peruse and lots of awesome prizes drawn at the end of the day.

Check the website at www.crankfest.com.au for the free bus timetable from around the Northern Rivers.

Crankfest kicks off today at the Main Beach Carpark of Evans Head at 8am until 3pm.