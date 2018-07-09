Celebrate with Popcorn

To acknowledge a fantastic term of good and positive behaviour the students at St Brigid's were congratulated with a special 'Rewards Day' during the last week of school.



This term it was a chance to head off to the movies and the students had a choice of two new release movies to see at the Kyogle Cinema! Students could see either 'Incredibles 2' or 'Antman and the Wasp!'



The students loved the movies, giving them both 4 out of 5 popcorns as a ratings winner!



It's been a big term here at St Brigid's and we look forward to Term 3 which will kick off on Monday 23rd July for staff and students.

We hit the ground running next term with celebrations for NAIDOC Week, Grandparents Day and National Plant A Tree Day all happening in the first week back!

For now though, a well-earned break for students and staff!