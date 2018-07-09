Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Celebrate with Popcorn

9th Jul 2018 7:17 AM
Celebrate with Popcorn
Celebrate with Popcorn

 

To acknowledge a fantastic term of good and positive behaviour the students at St Brigid's were congratulated with a special 'Rewards Day' during the last week of school.

This term it was a chance to head off to the movies and the students had a choice of two new release movies to see at the Kyogle Cinema! Students could see either 'Incredibles 2' or 'Antman and the Wasp!'

The students loved the movies, giving them both 4 out of 5 popcorns as a ratings winner!

It's been a big term here at St Brigid's and we look forward to Term 3 which will kick off on Monday 23rd July for staff and students.

We hit the ground running next term with celebrations for NAIDOC Week, Grandparents Day and National Plant A Tree Day all happening in the first week back!

For now though, a well-earned break for students and staff!

Top Stories

    Man charged with murder after death of Kyogle mum

    Man charged with murder after death of Kyogle mum

    Crime FAMILY and friends are mourning the shock death of a 36-year-old childcare worker and mum-of-three.

    • 9th Jul 2018 7:45 AM
    Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

    Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

    News A 59-year-old was rushed to hospital after she was hit by a ute

    800 people attend emotional funeral for former mayor

    premium_icon 800 people attend emotional funeral for former mayor

    News Col Sullivan "would never have imagined a gathering like this”

    • 9th Jul 2018 6:25 AM
    Love of fishing brings families together for the Classic

    premium_icon Love of fishing brings families together for the Classic

    News Thousands of people have converged on Evans Head for this big event

    • 9th Jul 2018 6:25 AM

    Local Partners