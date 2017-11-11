Celebrate the prawn and all things Ballina at 'quirky' event

PJ Prawn is at the Ballina skate park ahead of the Ballina Prawn Festival with, from left, Alister Robertson and Phil Hilliard from the Ballina Fishermens Co-op, Joanna Wilkinson from Ballina Fair, and James Kelly from Macadamia Castle in 2015.

PJ Prawn is at the Ballina skate park ahead of the Ballina Prawn Festival with, from left, Alister Robertson and Phil Hilliard from the Ballina Fishermens Co-op, Joanna Wilkinson from Ballina Fair, and James Kelly from Macadamia Castle in 2015. Cathy Adams

ABOUT 8000 people are expected to flock to Missingham Park today for Ballina's annual prawn festival.

Event manager Claire Batchelor said the event would be bigger, better and more "prawny” than ever this year.

"We will be celebrating the prawn and everything Ballina through a really quirky (program) of prawn-shelling competitions, prawn dish competitions and prawn games,” Ms Batchelor said.

This year the skate competition is expected to draw a crowd as some professional skateboarders are set to compete.

"The cool part about that element of the festival is (for) the guys that compete this is a part of their tour for the Olympics,” Ms Batchelor said.

"So there is the potential to see an Olympic skateboarder here in Ballina.”

As the festival falls on Remembrance Day this year, organisers have incorporated a special minute of silence in the Boat Parade.

"The Boat Parade we are hoping to be bigger and better than ever and we will be honouring Remembrance Day during the parade,” Mr Batchelor said.

"At 11am we will do a minute of silence and the boats will actually stop during that period.”

Ms Batchelor said there will be a great selection of cool bands playing on the day, as well as this years special headline act Busby Marou.

All the usual crowd favourites will be back including the normal amusement rides and the Macadamia Castle firework extravaganza.

"We are really excited for everyone in Ballina and surrounding areas to come and experience the festival.”

"There is a lot of participation with all the competitions, your dad, or your grandpa, or your next-door neighbour might be competing so that's pretty cool.”

At Missingham Park, Kingsford Smith Drive Ballina from 10am to 10pm.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Family passes are available for $25 (two adults and two children).

For more information and ticket purchases, visit https://www.ballinaprawnfestival.com.au/.