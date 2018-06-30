Celebrate social media day with a new tablet

With smart phones, tablet and smart watches we can now instantly see, sometimes in real time, what our mates are up to without having to utter a single word.

With smart phones, tablet and smart watches we can now instantly see, sometimes in real time, what our mates are up to without having to utter a single word. PeopleImages

IN OUR incredibly connected world, it can be hard to remember there was a time when we had to actually physically meet up or pick up the home phone (and use a rotary dial!) to find out what was going on in the lives of our family and friends.

These days we all know staying in touch is as simple as logging on to your favourite social media platform. And with smart phones, tablet and smart watches we can now instantly see, sometimes in real time, what our mates are up to without having to utter a single word.

So on this Social Media Day (June 30), let's remember where we've come from and take a look back at some of our favourite moments from the past 20 years of social networks (yes, it's been that long!).

Discovering (after you'd dialled up of course) a site called Six Degrees (launched 1997) that apparently let you connect with your friends online but then discovering none of your friends actually knew about the site so giving up before you even started.

(launched 1997) that apparently let you connect with your friends online but then discovering none of your friends actually knew about the site so giving up before you even started. If you're old enough to remember Friendster (launched 2003), there's no doubt you recall the endless struggle to find the perfect personalised background image, layout and, of course, which emo song you'd pick as background music.

(launched 2003), there's no doubt you recall the endless struggle to find the perfect personalised background image, layout and, of course, which emo song you'd pick as background music. Spending hours writing the perfect About Me for your MySpace (launched 2003) page which totally summed up your own brand of unique adolescent angst. And the spending all week arguing with your friends about the order of your Top 8.

(launched 2003) page which totally summed up your own brand of unique adolescent angst. And the spending all week arguing with your friends about the order of your Top 8. Feeling like you'd really cracked this adulting thing when you set up your LinkedIn (launched 2003) profile which just looked so professional and grown up compared to your embarrassing teenage MySpace page.

(launched 2003) profile which just looked so professional and grown up compared to your embarrassing teenage MySpace page. Finding out from a friend, who had a friend, who knew someone in the US about this new site called The Facebook (launched 2004) and then proceeding to POKE all your crushes and then join random groups by the hundred that had names like "My name starts with J”

(launched 2004) and then proceeding to POKE all your crushes and then join random groups by the hundred that had names like "My name starts with J” Deciding Facebook was too much drama, signing up to Twitter (launched 2006) and then heading back to Facebook because 140 characters just wasn't enough.

(launched 2006) and then heading back to Facebook because 140 characters just wasn't enough. Deciding that maybe 140 characters was too much and you'd rather just look at photos of your friends' lives so signing up to Instagram (launched 2010).

Live out all your social media dreams with a brand new Samsung tablet. Subscribe to The Northern Star for 12-months and take advantage of this exclusive offer to receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet, plus 12-months unlimited access to the Daily Telegraph+ including the +Rewards program. That's $510 of value for just $364. Hurry, offer ends July 24.