Celeb lifts spirits at busy wildlife hospital

DEDICATED Gold Coast wildlife rescuers patching up native animals injured in the bushfire crisis across the country have been delighted by a visit from a popular Aussie actor.

Photos of former Home And Away star Lincoln Lewis show he was all smiles while he toured Currumbin Wildlife Hospital yesterday.

Lewis took to his Instagram page, which has more than 130,000 followers, to sing the praises of the "incredible" wildlife hospital and its staff.

Currumbin Wildlife Hospital was visited by Australian actor Lincoln Lewis. Picture: Currumbin Wildlife Hospital/Facebook

"This place and it's incredible staff consisting of 120 volunteers and less than 20 full-time staff operate one of the busiest animal hospitals in the world that treats, rehabilitates and releases over 12,000+ animals every year," he said.

"(Monday) I got to visit several koalas including the famous Ember, learn about all the patients they're caring for and some who were due to be released today. Was a beautiful experience.

Australian actor Lincoln Lewis out the front of the wildlife hospital. Picture: Currumbin Wildlife Hospital/Facebook

"They've been caring for wildlife for over 30 years and with the help of generous support and donations from good hearted people have managed to build an incredible state-of-the-art facility."

Lewis urged the public to back the wildlife hospital.

"They have a state funding of around $1 million over four years yet with annual million dollar operating budget and ever increasing numbers of wildlife to care for.

Lincoln Lewis pictured more than a decade ago, while he was performing on Home And Away.

"Through all the work they do they still manage to do the incredible job they do!

"Now more than ever organisations like this need support and a GoFundMe page has been set up through the link on their Insta. I look forward to working closely with this amazing crew and just wanna say a massive congrats for so many years of amazing work!"

The wildlife hospital said it was "such a pleasure" to have Lewis drop by.

Lewis with some of the injured wildlife being cared for at the wildlife hospital. Picture: Currumbin Wildlife Hospital/Facebook

"Lincoln brought such cheerful energy into t he hospital, at a time we need it most! We loved showing Lincoln what happens behind-the-scenes at one of the busiest wildlife hospitals in the world," they wrote.

"It's terrifying and heartbreaking to see what's happening to our Australian wildlife at the moment.

Lewis snaps a selfie with one of the patients. Picture: Currumbin Wildlife Hospital/Facebook

"However, we're so grateful by all the support and generosity we have been receiving during these tragic circumstances. The time to act is now!"

Earlier this month, on January 3, the wildlife hospital, next to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, was visited by Grammy-nominated Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Donations to the wildlife hospital can be made online at www.currumbinwildlifehospital.org.au