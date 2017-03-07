Celeb chefs on show at Eat the Street

Katrina Kanetani (Town, Bangalow and Guest Master Chef) at 12.30pm

UP TOWN AWARD: Katrina and Karl Kanetani owners and chefs at Town Restaurant in Bangalow. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News Christian Morrow

Chosen Dish: Davidson and Blood Plumb Almond Tart

Katrina owns and operates the one hatted TOWN Restaurant and Cafe in Bangalow with her husband Karl.

The TOWN Restaurant (UPTOWN) has won numerous awards and has been awarded a Chef Hat in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide each year.

A stint in some of London's best restaurants honed her skills including at L'Orange - owned and run by Gordon Ramsay and chef Marcus Wareing and Marco Pierre Whites' Quo Vadis, as well as two years in London.

She returned to Sydney to work for Janni Krystis at MG Garage for 4 years as Pastry Chef and then in New York with good friend and Chef Nori Sugie( formerly Tetsuyas and Restaurant V11) at Asiate in Manhattan, New York City.

Katrina Began working at Pier as head pastry chef on her return from New York in 2004 and was awarded Chef of the Year for 2007 by the Sydney Morning Herald's Good Food Guide.

Katrina is co author with Greg Doyle and Grant King of the Pier cookbook, released in November 2007.

Kaine Hunt (Secret Chef, Clunes) at 1.30pm

Kaine Hunt will be starring as a guest chef at this year's Eat the Street. Photo Contributed Contributed

Chosen Dish: Turmeric Coconut Mussels with Nimbin Rice

Owner and executive chef for Secret Chef Catering, Kaine developed his initial skills and love of cooking with the freshest ingredients growing up along the East Coast of Australia.

Kaine has spent years in top Sydney restaurants Café Sydney and Longrain perfecting his trade before moving to the Northern Rivers.

After buying a small farm he started Secret Chef Catering.

Kate Walsh (Real Food Cooking Schools) at 2.30pm

Kate Walsh (centre) leads the Real Food Cooking School classes.

Chosen Dish: Butter, sauerkraut, pickles and more...

Join Kate in a demonstration on how to break up with the supermarket and learn to cook from scratch.

Kate is a self taught cook and food entrepreneur and runs the Real Food Cooking Schools in Sydney, Brisbane and Byron.

She recently released her first cookbook - Real Food Projects available in bookshops nationally.

Steve Snow (Fins, Salt Village) at 3.30pm

Celebrity chefs Steve Snow and Clayton Donovan will attend Eat the Street in Lismore. Contributed

Chosen Dish: Traditional Portuguese Cataplana of Seafood

Internationally renowned travelling celebrity chef Steven Snow is the owner/chef of Fins, Australia's most awarded regional restaurant celebrating 25 years in 2017.

Fins has been awarded many gongs including Best Seafood Restaurant in Australia ( Restaurant and Catering Assn.), Most Sustainable Seafood Restaurant in NSW (SMH Good Food Guide) and has consecutively won Chef's Hats for the past 22 years.

Snow shares his time between Fins and his restaurant consultancy business.

He has also been a regular food writer for the Sydney Morning Herald and a contributor to numerous glossy food magazines.

Snow is the author of the best selling cookbooks Byron Cooking and Eating and Cooking on the Coast.

Finally, Snow was the feature chef on Channel 7's lifestyle TV series Guide to the Good Life.

Iohne Simpson (Spotted Pig, Alphadale) at 4.30pm

The Spotted Pig co-owners Iohne Simpson and Emily Gray are excited to have won the poll on the best breakfast in the Northern Rivers. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Chosen Dish: Bangalow Pork Chop & Local Baby Vege

Having been raised on the border of Wales and England, Iohne grew up on a farm and Gastro Pub and has been exposed to all phases of food preparation.

She has a deep understanding of the foundations of European cuisine, which flavours her approach to food and cooking.

Iohne's culinary career began when she was 16, studying Hospitality and Restaurant Management at a leading English catering college. Iohne then worked at the Stagg Inn with Chef Steve Reynolds - the first Gastropub in the UK to receive a Michelin Star.

Iohne went on to manage the Austrian restaurant Chalels, which is based in the Söll region, and was head chef for 3 years. In 2004 Iohne was sought out for the Sous Chef position at Brisbane's Continental, where she remained for 3 years. It was during her work at the Continental that she crossed paths with Jerome Dalton and soon joined Dalton Hospitality as head chef and shareholder.

Peter Hardwick (Forager) and Bret Cameron (Harvest, Newrybar) at 5.30pm

Bret Cameron, from Harvest Cafe at Newrybar, offered Sample Festival goers their slow roast lamb with fried cauliflower and davidson plum. Lyn McCarthy

Chosen Dish: Wild Ingredients & Cooking Methods

Peter Hardwick was born in 1958 on the North coast of New South Wales.

In 2014 started working for three hat, fine dining Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, as a researcher and forager.

In April 2016, Peter teamed up with Executive Chef Bret Cameron from Harvest Newrybar. Together they have created a menu full of local curiosities.

Each Wednesday, the duo present a selection of ideas and flavours on a plate after a day of foraging and developing (including pickling and fermenting) at the Wild Harvest Sessions for guests to experience and provide feedback.

Bret Cameron believes in food having a deeper meaning than just another item to consume - understanding seasonality, the provenance of ingredients and how they're handled from the very beginning can be thought provoking, evocative and appealing to all of the senses.

Melina Puntoriero (Founder - Manuelina Culinary, an international culinary school) at 6.30pm

Melina Puntoriero show us what she can do at Eat The Street. James Atkins Photography

Chosen Dish: Fried Pizza, popular street food in Napoli

Melina Puntoriero is Culinary Director and Chef for Italian Culinary School Manuelina Culinary. Melina consults with some of Italy's top Culinary Arts Institutes bringing Authentic Italian Regional Cuisine to the world.

From Nonna to Master Chefs... and most importantly, from the farm to the table.

She has travelled extensively throughout Asia, Europe, South America and Australia, forming the unique flavour combinations that highlight her cuisine.

Melina works closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in Italy to keep up to date with protected and geographically indicated products, and the best examples of quality raw ingredients.

When not teaching or touring, she often writes, consults and provides culinary demonstrations for various organisations and chefs around the globe.