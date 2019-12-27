Celeb chef’s ‘genius’ sausage sizzle hack

Christmas is done and dusted and Boxing Day is out of the way.

Which means one thing, it's time to kick back, relax and fire up the barbecue.

While all manner of tasty treats can be produced on the barbie, it is hard getting past the iconic Aussie favourite - the snag and bread combo.

The trouble for many though is finding bread that's the same length as a sausage to avoid unfortunate "overhang".

Thankfully, season two MasterChef winner Adam Liaw has revealed his favourite barbecue hack - one that might change the way we enjoy a sausage and bread forevermore.

Posting on Instagram, Liaw said his trick was to buy half a loaf of bread from the bakery and to ask for it to be run lengthways through the slicer.

MasterChef's Adam Liaw has revealed a barbecue hack that may well put an end to the sausage and bread combo as we know it. Picture: Twitter/Adam Liaw

"My favourite (if controversial) summer barbecue hack is to buy a half loaf of bread and get them to run it through the slicer lengthways instead of sideways," he wrote.

"It produces a sausage-sized piece of bread that makes for perfect 'sausage in bread'. You're welcome."

He added: "For those about to comment that they prefer the overhang of sausage and/or bread from ordinary-shaped bread: You can't stand in the way of progress …"

As well as sharing details, Liaw posted a series of photos showing how well his barbecued sausage fit on a lengthways cut slice.

If you’re hoping to try this at home, you will need to visit a baker to buy fresh bread and to ask them to slice this lengthways. Picture: Instagram/Adam Liaw

Within moments of posting to Instagram, Liaw's post garnered close to 1000 reactions as well as scores of comments from people calling the idea "genius".

"This is BRILLIANT. How have I not heard of this before?" one commenter wrote.

While another effused: "The culinary equivalent of hitting six sixes in an over. Touché!"

A third chimed in saying: "By George, he's done it."

Others remarked the hack was "absolutely revolutionary" as well as describing it a total "game-changer".

When it comes to nailing barbecued meat, who better to take advice from than the experts.

Head chef Joseph Webb from Sydney's The Cut Bar & Grill knows all too well you can have the best cut of meat in the world but if your technique is terrible, your food is done for.

He previously revealed his top tips to news.com.au for fool-proof barbecued steak including exactly when you need to take your meat out of the fridge so it cooks to perfection.

When it comes to barbecuing steak to perfection, its worth taking a little advice from the experts. Picture: iStock

His advice is to start with always buying the best meat you can find. If you prefer a steak off the bone, use scotch fillet. Or buy T-bone, if you like steak cooked on the bone, and you want to indulge.

"T-bones are usually cut thicker (3cm-4cm) so they will need to be taken out of the fridge about 45 minutes before putting them on the barbecue," he said.

"Scotch fillets are usually sliced more thinly - about 2cm - so they can be left in the fridge until you're ready to pop them on the barbecue (this is will help prevent them from overcooking)."

Season both sides of your steaks and spray with a little canola oil (alternatively you could spray the grill with the oil).

Place your steaks in the centre of the grill. A 2cm-thick scotch fillet will take approximately 1.5 minutes on each side, with two minutes resting time, to cook to medium rare.

Leave it on the grill for two minutes either side, if you want to cook it to medium.

- With Simone Mitchell