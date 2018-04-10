CCTV under review after bike theft at Lismore Square

Richmond Police have offered some top tips to keep your bicycle secure.

RICHMOND police have offered some handy tips to bicycle-loving residents as they investigate a theft in Lismore.

A man left his blue mountain bike at Lismore Square while he was shopping about 2.20pm yesterday.

He had chained the bike to an iron bar and when he returned an hour later, he found the bike had been stolen.

The offender appeared to have ridden their own bike to the square before breaking the victim's bike chain and riding away on it, leaving his own bike behind.

Police will today review CCTV footage from the area and have urged anyone with information about the theft to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police reference E66946106.

They have encouraged all residents who use a pushbike to run errands to ensure they have a strong lock and leave it in a visible location.

They also recommend engraving your phone number, licence number, date of birth or other information on the bike and taking a photo of the bike's serial number.