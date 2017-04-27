CCTV uncovers identities involved in Anzac Day brawl

POLICE say about several people involved in a boozy brawl on Anzac Day can expect a visit from officers in the near future as review of CCTV footage continues.

It is alleged police have names of several people involved in a 20-person fight at a licensed premises in Alstonville about 4pm on Tuesday, April 25.

While police commended the overall behaviour of the community in commemorating fallen soldiers who fought in the First World War, there were a few that said who took it too far.

Police will allege officers were also called to Wyrallah Rd where a drunk 23-year-old East Lismore man was acting disorderly.

The man's encounter with police quickly escalated before he then assaulted a Senior Constable with a bloody fist punch.

He was charged with assault police, resist police and offensive language.