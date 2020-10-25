Menu
Police are investigating after a Byron business was broken into and cash was stolen. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

CCTV reviewed after cash stolen in Byron business break-in

Liana Boss
25th Oct 2020 4:45 PM
POLICE are investigating after a break-in at a North Coast business.

Tweed Byron Police said in a statement an unknown person or persons entered Barefoot Brew Room in Byron Bay between 10pm last Tuesday and 3.15am Wednesday, October 21.

“(They) forcefully manipulated the front door lock hinge, so it broke off the wall and entry has been gained,” police said.

“(They) have entered the cafe and walked to the cash till which was sitting on a counter to the right-hand side of the room.

“Access has been gained to the till and an amount of cash was stolen.

“Other items of value were not stolen and left on the till.”

The brewery’s security noticed access to the building had been made at 3.15am and they reported the matter to police.

Police and forensics have attended the scene and are investigating further.

CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

Anyone with information that may assist police in this investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Byron Bay Police.

Lismore Northern Star

