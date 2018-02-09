Menu
CCTV: Police looking for car following armed robbery

The image of a car that may help police in their inquiries into an armed robbery in Casino
POLICE have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal following an armed robbery at a licensed club in Casino late last year.

About 9.10pm on Sunday 11 November 2017, two employees of the Casino Golf Club were attempting to leave after closing, when they were confronted by five men armed with a machete and iron bars.

The two male employees were threatened, forced to the ground and assaulted.

The image of a car that may help police in their inquiries into an armed robbery in Casino
No cash was stolen; however, the men stole personal items from the employees before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Investigators have released images of a car they believe may have been used as part of the armed robbery in Casino. Police also believe the car may have come from the Kempsey area.

It has been described as a white four-door sedan that has damage to the front passenger-side indicator.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Casino detectives or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

