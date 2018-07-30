CCTV: Handguns, rifle, sword used in frightening break-in

POLCIE have released CCTV vision following a home invasion earlier this year on the North Coast.

At 8.40pm on Sunday, February 11, three men allegedly armed with handguns, a rifle and a sword, entered a house on Poplar Street, Mullumbimby.

The men threatened the occupants, a 60-year-old man, his two sons - aged 22 and 13 - and two friends.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, February 14.

The following day, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with special aggravated enter dwelling with intent, affray, breach of bail, and break and enter with intent.

Police are now appealing for information to locate two other men depicted in the CCTV vision who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 20s, 175cm tall with a medium build. He has short hair and a tattoo under his left breast.

The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, also aged in his early 20s, 175cm tall, medium build with facial Hair. He was wearing a felt hat and has a tattoo on his lower left leg.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.