CCTV: Footage released from machete robbery

Police have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal following an armed robbery at a licensed club in Casino late last year.

Police have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal following an armed robbery at a licensed club in Casino late last year. NSW Police

POLICE have ramped up their efforts to find five men who were armed with a machete and iron bars when they attacked and robbed two employees from a Casino club.

Investigators have released CCTV images of the car they believe may have been used as part of the armed robbery.

Police have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal following an armed robbery at a licensed club in Casino late last year. NSW Police

It's alleged the two West Street club employees were confronted and threatened by five armed men before they were forced to the ground and attacked about 9.10pm on Sunday, November 11 last year.

No cash was stolen; however, the men stole personal items from the employees before fleeing the scene in a car, described as a white four-door sedan that has damage to the front passenger-side indicator.

Police have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal following an armed robbery at a licensed club in Casino late last year. NSW Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact Casino police station, 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000 or to use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.