A popular family venue has responded to claims of a creepy male voice allegedly calling kids through a vent.
Offbeat

CCTV explains ‘creepy’ voices heard in kids’ playroom

by Arun Singh Mann
26th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
A POPULAR family venue at Innisfail has responded to claims of a creepy male voice allegedly calling kids through a vent.

In a social media post on Friday, Chris James Goodhew said that about 7.30pm his kids were playing in the Brothers Leagues Club's playroom when they reportedly heard a male voice through the vent "telling them to come to the toilet".

"There was a couple near me that had kids also and they heard the same thing," he said.


On Saturday, Brothers Leagues Club on the corner of Campbell and Ernest streets responded by stating that staff had reviewed CCTV footage and there was no evidence of any male adult speaking through the vent into the kids' playroom.

"In fact, it was three young children sighted on the video footage at the time of the occurrence," the club's statement read.

"No further action will be taken on this matter and all parties involved have been notified of the outcome."

