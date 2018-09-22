CCTV coverage to be expanded in Lismore

CBD SECURITY: Richmond Police District Chief Insp Toby Lindsay, Council Compliance Coordinator Matt Kelly, Thomas George MP and Sgt Claude Toskins, are in agreement the upgraded CCTV will assist in ensure the CBDs of Lismore and Nimbin will be more secure.

CBD SECURITY: Richmond Police District Chief Insp Toby Lindsay, Council Compliance Coordinator Matt Kelly, Thomas George MP and Sgt Claude Toskins, are in agreement the upgraded CCTV will assist in ensure the CBDs of Lismore and Nimbin will be more secure. Alison Paterson

POLICE, shopkeepers and residents are in agreement a $244,500 grant will go a long way improving and expanding the CCTV coverage and technology.

A mix of federal and state government funding will be used to ensure the outdated technology is replaced with state-of-the-art wireless technology.

Yesterday, the Member for Lismore Thomas George met with Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Toby Lindsay, Sgt Claude Toskins and Lismore City Council's Coordinator of Compliance Matthew Kelly, to discuss the CCTV funding announcement which will upgrade the outdated systems in Nimbin and Lismore.

"Through the efforts of Lismore City Council and Richmond Police District, the 17-year-old CCTV network in Lismore will soon extend from the CBD, Keen to Brewster Streets,” Mr George said..

"In Nimbin work will be undertaken to renew its 2005 system in partnership with the Nimbin Chamber of Commerce.”

Mr Kelly said live streaming to the police stations on a 24/7 basis will assist officers with their crime prevention and to prosecute offenders.

Chief Insp Lindsay said he's delighted with the news.

"It's a welcome addition to crime prevention within Lismore and Nimbin,” he said.

"It forms part of a tool police use for crime prevention and disruption.”

Popular Keen St convenience store Night Owl proprietor Carlos Vieira-Silva said its an excellent idea.

"If people know there is a camera which is monitoring, then they will behave better,” he said.

"Many people say that don't want to come into the CBD because of safety concerns.”

Shopper Cath said she was in two minds about the CCTV.

"I think it will act as a deterrent, but it's sad society has come to this and it does ring a bit of big brother,” she said.

But Maureen, Daphne and Barb who are part of a local women's exercise group, said it's a wonderful idea.

"If it makes people feel safer then it gets more people in the centre of town,” they said.