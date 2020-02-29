WATCH: CCTV captures trio chasing man later found dead

POLICE have released CCTV footage of three men who could provide answers to a 43-year-old man's death.

The body of Neil Bennett was found in heavy vegetation near a creek on the northern side of Buchanan Rd, Morayfield, on January 19.

Neil Bennett whose body was found in Morayfield bushland last month

The video footage shows Mr Bennett running under Sheep Station Creek Bridge towards Morayfield State High School while holding a black bag on January 11 at about 6.30pm.

A short time later three men wearing orange hi-vis vests are seen running behind him.

Men seen running behind Mr Bennett on CCTV footage just after 6.30pm on January 11, eight days before his body was found.

It's believed Mr Bennett came from the direction of the Morayfield Shopping Centre, wearing a "Popeye the Sailor Man" shirt which said "Welcome to the gun show" on the front.

Investigators are still unsure of the circumstances surrounding Mr Bennett's death.

Police are appealing for the three men or anyone who may know their identity to come forward.

They have also appealed for anyone who may have lost or had a black bag stolen around Morayfield Shopping Centre at about 6.30pm on January 11 to contact police.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.