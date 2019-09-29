Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Into Love shop thefts
News

CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
adult store cctv editors picks into love shoplifters theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Cricket club pulls out of comp for first time in 25 years

    premium_icon Cricket club pulls out of comp for first time in 25 years

    Cricket "THE most successful Ballina (Shire) club in Hooker League cricket” has taken a desperate step in a bid to ensure the survival of the club.

    Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

    premium_icon Fabulous surprises in store for Tropical Fruits festival

    Whats On Ticket are now on sale for the traditional New Year's festival

    Byron musician jumps from busking to headlining

    premium_icon Byron musician jumps from busking to headlining

    Whats On Kyle Lionhart has unveiled his debut album, Too Young