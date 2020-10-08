CBD streets set for $580,000 makeover

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

MARTIN ST, south of River St, and Regatta Ave will get an upgrade to improve parking and pedestrian safety.

The works will commence during the week of October 19, at a cost of $580,000, as part of Ballina Shire Council's road renewal program for 2020/21.

The reconfiguration of Martin St will provide some extra car spaces, including mobility and motorcycle spaces to improve parking.

Martin St will also see the relocation of kerb ramps and the construction of a pedestrian refuge to improve safety.

The riverfront pathway will also be extended to a shared path along Regatta Ave to improve pedestrian access and safety.

This will tie in with the introduction of a one-way section at the western end of Regatta Ave.

Overall layout sketch of Martin St by Ballina Shire Council.

Mayor David Wright said the works will greatly improve this part of the town centre for motorists and pedestrians.

"The shared path will extend to connect with the foreshore, there will be safer crossings where Martin Street meets River Street," he said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Council apologises for the temporary inconvenience caused by these works.

For more information, including the design plans, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/RegattaAvenue