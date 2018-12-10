CBD road closed as work starts on rainbow crossing

Magellan St in the Lismore CBD is closed as work starts on the new rainbow crossing.

IT WON'T be long until Lismore's controversial rainbow crossing is finished, with work getting under way today.

Magellan St will be closed for a few hours today and tomorrow as the crossing is painted.

"Today is the first day of painting of our gorgeous rainbow crossing," the Lismore Pie Cart posted on its Facebook page.

An artist's impression of the rainbow walkway in Magellan Street. Lismore City Council

"Magellan St will be closed from 11am for a few hours both today and tomorrow.

"Lismore Pie Cart (and all the other fabulous speciality shops) in our street are open for business.

"Come on down check out the progress and do some shopping while you are down town."

The coloured walkway - designed to be a tourist attraction and tribute to cultural diversity and the Rainbow Region - is being painted on the shared zone at the western end of Magellan Street.

Rainbow markings will be painted across the roadway and the footpaths to ensure that visitors who wish to view the walkway or take selfies can do so without standing on the road.

"Council felt that a rainbow walkway would be a great drawcard for the city and a wonderful tribute to our Rainbow Region that is low cost and easy to maintain," Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"In other cities and towns where a rainbow walkway has been installed, it has been a huge tourist attraction and brought hundreds of new visitors to the city.

"We feel the rainbow walkway is a great expression of who we are, the diversity we cherish in this region and our colourful and unique spirit as a regional city."

On Monday, December 10, Magellan Street will remain open, Nesbitt Lane will be closed at the Magellan Street intersection and the Eggins Lane intersection, and Eggins Lane will remain open.

On Tuesday, December 11, Magellan Street from Carrington Street to Molesworth Street will be closed for the day as painting is completed.