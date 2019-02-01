CBD rampage accused in 'psychotic state'

A LISMORE man accused of a midday rampage through the Lismore CBD may receive mental health treatment.

The 28-year-old faced Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with five counts of destroying or damaging property, affray, being armed with intent and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard the man was released on good behaviour bonds on Wednesday, before allegedly damaging numerous parked cars about 12.45pm on Thursday.

His solicitor Crystal Triggs said her client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was not violent towards any people, only property.

She asked Magistrate David Heilpern to have him taken to hospital for a mental health assessment and possible treatment, which he granted.

"(He) didn't direct any violence toward any person,” Ms Triggs said.

She said while it was "reasonable” people had been "frightened” by his actions, he had showed no aggression towards members of the public.

Ms Triggs said her client had not resisted police when he was arrest.

"Notwithstanding he accepts responsibility for the criminal damage, he does provide instructions... consistent with being in a psychotic state at the time,” Ms Triggs said.

"He was only directing his actions toward damaging property.

"I'm not saying that's not serious (but) that sheds a different light in relation to the risk to the community.”

Ms Triggs said her client had been "polite and compliant” in custody, so would not be prioritised for treatment in jail.

She said it would be "in the community's interest” for him to have the opportunity of in-hospital treatment.

After speaking with him in the dock, she told Mr Heilpern the man was pleased with the decision to send him to hospital.

"He's happy with what's happened today,” she said.

Mr Heilpern ordered for police to take the man to hospital, where he will effectively remain in custody.

"Given the description (of the incident) it appears to me he was suffering, and continues to suffer from, a level of psychosis,” Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern shared the prosecution's concerns about releasing the man into the community, but said this avenue of treatment would help the defendant while protecting the community.

Mr Heilpern said the man would return to court if found not to be a mentally ill person.