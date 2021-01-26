CBA deactivates ATMs in two busy neighbourhoods

The Commonwealth Bank Australia has confirmed it deactivated its ATMs in Goonellabah and Tweed City earlier this month.

A Commonwealth Bank spokeswoman confirmed the news.

“The Goonellabah ATM was transitioned on January 12 this year,” she said.

“Goonellabah customers can access cash at the nearby Commonwealth Bank branch and ATM at Lismore, 4.6km away.

“Additionally, the Australia Post outlet just down the road is also available for customers to conduct personal and business banking transactions such as withdrawals, deposits and bill payments including passbooks during normal business hours.

“There are also a number of fee-free options customers can access their cash, including at any of the 6,000 major bank ATMs, and EFTPOS via participating supermarkets.”

The representative said the only other transitioned ATM in the Northern Rivers was in Tweed City, which transitioned on January 13.

“CBA continues to operate the largest and fee-free bank ATM network, with over 2,500 ATMs across Australia, the majority of which are available 24 hours a day,” she said.

“Across the industry, ATM withdrawal volumes are decreasing each year.

“RBA data shows daily withdrawals from ATMs have reduced by around two-thirds over the past 20 years.

“Over time, we make changes to our ATM network to reflect customer preferences, including the way they choose to bank with us.”