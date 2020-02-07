Cavs need the rain to the clear

Casino batsman Charles Mitchell is the leading run-scorer in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League competition. He will look to lead the Cavs into the finals. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

RAIN looks certain to wash out the weekend round of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

All games will likely be played as one-dayers next weekend.

Casino will be hoping to get back on the field after dropping out of the top four.

Wins to Lismore Workers and Lennox Head saw them leapfrog the Cavaliers who are now in seventh spot on the ladder.

Casino batsman Charles Mitchell will look to keep his momentum going when he returns to the crease.

He scored 133 in a narrow four-run loss against defending premiers Cudgen and is the leading run-scorer in the competition with a season total of 816 runs.

Casino is coming off a bye in the two-day competition and reached the finals in the shorter Twenty20 format last weekend.

Lennox Head made the T20 final and has an important game against Lismore Workers scheduled for this round.

Both teams are a big chance of playing semi-finals next month.

It would be a big achievement for third placed Workers to play having spent eight years in the lower grades.

Alstonville has made big improvements this season and are currently holding fourth spot while Tintenbar-East Ballina and Murwillumbah have struggled.

Marist Brothers can still make the semi-finals from seventh spot.

The semi-finals are set down for March 21-22 with the final the following weekend.

Matches for this round

Casino v Marist Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino

Lismore Workers v Lennox Head at Oakes Oval, Lismore

Tintenbar-East Ballina v Alstonville at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina

Cudgen v Murwillumbah at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff

LADDER

Pottsville 33

Cudgen 29

Lismore Workers 29

Alstonville 27

Lennox Head 25

Casino RSM Cavaliers 23

Marist Brothers 23

Tintenbar-East Ballina 11

Murwillumbah 4