Cavaliers have the luck of the English

READY TO GO: English import Luke McCabe is gearing up for the FNC LJ Hooker League semi-final with Casino RSM Cavaliers this weekend. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

ENGLISH import Luke McCabe has helped bring a change of luck at the Casino RSM Cavaliers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

McCabe, 22, has been part of an improved top-order, with Casino reaching the finals for the first time since 2012.

The Cavaliers finished second and will take on defending premiers Cudgen in the two-day semi-final at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, this weekend.

"It's an exciting time for the club and I'm just happy to be part of it,” McCabe said.

"I'd like to contribute a bit more (with the bat) and we're lucky that most of our top order have stood up at some point during the season.”

McCabe is the first overseas recruit to play with the Cavaliers and has been kept busy coaching the club's junior teams.

He plays a similar role at Durham in north-east England, where he plays in a premier division competition and works as a coach at club and school level.

He is one of seven Casino batsmen who have scored more than 200 runs this season.

"I found some information about the club online and the coaching role was part of what got me here,” McCabe said.

"I've played at a decent level against a lot of overseas and top amateur cricketers at home.

"Cudgen will be a good contest, we back ourselves against any team and I'm confident in our batting depth.”

There should be some extra spice off the back of the Cavaliers getting the home final from Cudgen after a protest saw them awarded points from a washed-out game last weekend.

The semi-final was meant to be played at Kingscliff, with Cudgen's appeal to the North Coast Cricket Council dismissed on Wednesday.

"When we played them earlier this year we nearly (won outright),” Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson said.

"I think our bowlers will be too strong. We have a pretty good attack and I believe we can keep them to less than 200.”

In the other semi-final, minor premiers Lennox Head host Pottsville at Megan Crescent Oval.

The Pirates have not lost a game this season and are aiming to win their first premiership.

"The boys have been ready for a while now and we're just excited for finals,” Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay said.

"We've been the best team all year but it could all be for nothing if we don't perform on the day.”

Play starts both days at 11am.