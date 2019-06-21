Menu
CAR CRASH: Emergency services including Mullumbimby RFS were are the scene of a single car roll-over on Friday morning.
Caution urged to motorists after car rollover

Alison Paterson
21st Jun 2019 9:58 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to an incident before dawn today where a vehicle had crashed and rolled over.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they had responded to the incident which occurred at 532 Wilsons Creek Rd, Wilsons Creek, south-west of Mullumbimby.

"We had road ambulance crews responding to to reports of a single motor vehicle accident (MVA) where a car had rolled onto its side,” he said.

"There was one patient on scene who was the driver who got out by themselves and did not sustain any physical injuries.”

The spokesman said paramedics checked the driver who did not require transport to hospital.

"Police were there too and our crews were wrapped by 6.45am,” he said.

Rural Fire Services NSW Superintendent David Cook said a light vehicle crew from Wilson's Creek brigade and a tanker crew from Mullumbimby Brigade were called out to the crash at 5.38am.

"The crews are still on scene and waiting to salvage the vehicle,” he said.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobby Cullen said driving to the conditions is critical to staying safe behind the wheel.

"We urge motorist to stick to the speed limit and make sure they are well-rested before driving,” she said.

