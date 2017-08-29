Caution urged as nearly 10 fires burn around Northern Rivers

NEARLY ten fires have ignited across the North Coast region in the past week, prompting the Rural Fire Service to warn residents to properly plan their burn-offs as the region endures its driest winter in recent years.

RFS Northern Rivers operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said most of the fires, all of which are controlled by the RFS, were the result of planned burns gone wrong.

He urged those planning burns to call their local brigade or local fire control centre to inform them of your planned fire by completing a free fire permit

Fire permits set out the rules around how a fire is lit and maintained, and lets firefighters know when you are conducting burning activities on your property.

Insp Ainsworth said methods like fire permits help avoid volunteers being tied up controlling preventable fires.

He said the recent spike in fires at this time of year is the most he has recalled in the past few years.

Prolonged, dry winter coupled with heavy frost have been the perfect ingredients for fires to spread quickly if not tightly controlled, Insp Ainsworth said.

He said many have underestimated the warmer and dry conditions, resulting in fires to get out of hand.

Last week's unexpected wind gusts caught others by surprise during their burn off attempts, Insp Ainsworth said.

For more information about how to manage your burn offs, visit the RFS website.