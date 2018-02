Drivers should exercise caution at the affected intersection.

RESIDENTS need to exercise caution at the traffic lights at the intersection of Kerr and Fox Streets at Ballina.

A transport management spokesman from NSW Transport said the lights have a technical issue and were flashing yellow.

Ballina Shire Council workers are on scene directing traffic, and technicians are working to fix the issue.

It was expected the lights will be fixed after midday.