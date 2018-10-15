Caution: some roads affected by deluge

Some roads have been affected by the deluge.

Some roads have been affected by the deluge. Trevor Veale

MOTORISTS have been urged to use caution, with some roads inundated by water.

Up to 9am today, 24-hour rainfall totals for the region included 68mm at Corndale, 65mm at Nimbin, 29.6mm at Lismore Airport, 45.4mm at Casino Airport, 5.4mm at Byron Bay, 34.5mm at Ballina, 46mm at Boat Harbour, 40mm at Bentley.

The Bureau of Meteorology meanwhile issued a severe weather warning for damaging surf earlier today.

"Very heavy surf which may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion is possible along the Far North Coast on Monday,” the warning said.

"Conditions are expected to ease late Monday/early Tuesday as the trough moves eastwards slowly.

"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.”

The BoM warning said Byron Bay, Ballina, Brunswick Heads, Hastings Point and Tweed Heads may be affected.

According to MyRoadInfo, these roads have been affected:

Ballina Shire

Lindendale Rd at Marom Creek: water on road

Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek: water on road

Byron Shire

Main Arm Rd: water on causeway at Kohinur Hall.

Repentance Creek Rd: water over causeway

Upper Main arm Rd: water on causeway

Whian Rd, Eureka: Water over causeway near Kings Rd

Tweed Shire

Numinbah Rd, flooding 2km north of Pat Smiths crossing

Urliup Rd, Urliup: first bridge crossing, water over the road

Kyogle Rd: water over road near fruit stall

Watty Bishop Rd: water on the road

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

See updated road conditions at northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au.