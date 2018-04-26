UPDATE: 46km Oil spill on highway

UPDATE: An earlier reported oil spill appeared intermittently along the 46km stretch between Woodburn and Harwood , the area between Tabbimobile to Harwood appeared to be the worst-affected.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said the Traffic Management Centre were managing the spill with the assistance of the Rural Fire Service. He said the long spill was not immediately detected. "There is diesel on the road just west of Beekeepers Rest to Harwood Bridge at Maclean," he said. "A police car from Woodburn attended but they have now handed the incident over to the TMC." Act Insp Smith said he understood the incident was caused when a truck damaged it's fuel tank and left a long trail up the highway. "It looks like a truck hit a gate and ruptured a fuel tank and its leaked diesel all the way to Maclean," he said. "The fire brigade is on their way to assist in cleaning up the mess and we urge all drivers to take extra care." A TMC spokesman said crews were on scene investigating the spills which have now been cleared.

PREVIOUSLY:

THERE has been a diesel spill on the Pacific Highway.

Motorists are being advised to take care on the road between Woodburn and Harwood due to an oil spill.

The Daily Examiner understands the spill begins at Beekeepers, the truck stop north of Mororo, and continues until Harwood.

According to sources, police, SES and fire fighters are heading to the scene.

More information to come.