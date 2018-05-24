CAUTION: Highway speed limit reduced after oil spill

There has been an oil spill on the Pacific Highway.

There has been an oil spill on the Pacific Highway. Cathy Adams

TRAFFIC is affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway this morning after an oil spill.

Live Traffic NSW reports the speed limit at Mororo, just near the Iluka turn-off, has been reduced to 60km/h as the clean up continues.

Absorbent material has been used on the highway and may be causing reduced visibility as it blows into the air.

Drivers are being urged to travel carefully in the area and obey the reduced speed limit until the highway has been cleaned up.

It is not known when traffic conditions will return to normal.