Causeways closed to heavy vehicles over safety concerns

A FIVE tonne load limit now applies on two causeways on Main Arm Road at Main Arm.

Byron Shire Council's Manager Works Tony Nash said: "The safety of the community is our primary concern and the new load limits are necessary”.

The five-tonne limits apply to the second causeway east of the Kohinur Hall and the first causeway west of the Kohinur Hall.

"Council initially closed the two causeways at 2.15pm today (Wednesday September 6) after they were inspected by engineering consultants who recommended they be closed until a full report on their structural integrity was completed,” Mr Nash said.

"Late this afternoon we were notified by the consultants that the causeways could be reopened with a five-tonne limit on vehicles and signs advising of the changes are now in place.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the causeways earlier today but public safety is paramount,” Mr Nash said.

For more information contact Tony Nash on 6626 7000.