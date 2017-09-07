24°
News

Causeways closed to heavy vehicles over safety concerns

A FIVE tonne load limit now applies on two causeways on Main Arm Road at Main Arm.

Byron Shire Council's Manager Works Tony Nash said: "The safety of the community is our primary concern and the new load limits are necessary”.

The five-tonne limits apply to the second causeway east of the Kohinur Hall and the first causeway west of the Kohinur Hall.

"Council initially closed the two causeways at 2.15pm today (Wednesday September 6) after they were inspected by engineering consultants who recommended they be closed until a full report on their structural integrity was completed,” Mr Nash said.

"Late this afternoon we were notified by the consultants that the causeways could be reopened with a five-tonne limit on vehicles and signs advising of the changes are now in place.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the causeways earlier today but public safety is paramount,” Mr Nash said.

For more information contact Tony Nash on 6626 7000.

Lismore Northern Star
1867 tickets issued in one-day police blitz

1867 tickets issued in one-day police blitz

ONE of the state's highest ranking police officers says he is "baffled" that drivers continue to take risks that could kill or injure themselves and others.

  • News

  • 7th Sep 2017 1:13 PM

The mystery of Ballina's shopping trolleys

SHOPPING trolleys around Ballina Island last Wednesday afternoon.

Spike in "lost" trolleys, council gets tough with supermarkets

REVEALED: How your donations to the rescue chopper are spent

The new Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operator has moved to explain how donations will be managed and spent.

"It's a very expensive business we run"

Two killed after joy ride ended in tragedy

The Lismore Court House.

Driver to be sentenced next week after horror crash

Local Partners