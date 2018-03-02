Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate. Marc Stapelberg
News

Cause of the macadamia oil fire found

Alison Paterson
by
2nd Mar 2018 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM

POLICE and Fire & Rescue NSW investigators have revealed they believe the Macadamia fire in the Alstonville Industrial Estate was not deliberately lit.

The fire which broke out on Monday morning was so intense 11 firefighting crews and hazardous material units from Goonellabah, Tweed Heads and Grafton all worked together to control the blaze at the macadamia oil factory.

Since then, police have maintained a presence at the scene to protect the integrity of evidence for the fire investigators.

A speciality Fire & Rescue NSW investigation team flew up from Sydney on Tuesday to conduct their search for clues with officers from the Richmond Police District.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said the lead Fire & Rescue investigator told them early indications are that the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

"The fire investigator said this was due to the seat of the fire located in the centre of the building near some electrical equipment," he said.

"Early indications suggest an electrical fault possibly may have been the cause, but enquiries are ongoing."

fire fire & rescue nsw macadamia oil northern rivers fire police
Lismore Northern Star
Getting medicinal cannabis is about to get easier

Getting medicinal cannabis is about to get easier

Politics A SINGLE application process to get medicinal cannabis is about to be introduced.

  • 2nd Mar 2018 1:45 PM
WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

News Father of teenager who drowned launches legal action

Slumped over the steering wheel, CPR saves surgeon's life

Slumped over the steering wheel, CPR saves surgeon's life

Health "It didn't look like there was a lot of hope for Bill"

Almost a hundred gigs to enjoy this week

Almost a hundred gigs to enjoy this week

Whats On The Northern Rivers gig guide

  • 2nd Mar 2018 1:45 PM

Local Partners