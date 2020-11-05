Cause of bushfire burning near Kyogle remains unknown

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters from two RFS brigades are working on extinguishing a bushfire along Summerland Way. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

FIREFIGHTERS have reported they are battling a blaze along Summerland Way this morning.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said firefighters from two brigades are currently working hard on extinguishing a bushfire along the Summerland Way at Rukenvale, around 20km north of Kyogle.

“Firefighters from Wiangaree and Kyogle brigades are there with tankers,” he said.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated”

Insp Ainsworth reminded residents that today, Thursday November 5, was a day of high fire danger and the Rural Fire Service had announced all fire permits were suspended.

Drivers on Summerland Way in this area should also be prepared for delays and allow extra travelling time.